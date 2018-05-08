Civilian Oversight Commission seeks input on body worn cameras

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Civilian Oversight Commission is seeking feedback from the public about the implementation of body-worn cameras.

A committee tasked with examining use of force by patrol is examining the cameras’ effectiveness and possible best policies for their implementation.

The commission is hoping to provide policy recommendations to the sheriff’s department, after a September request from Sheriff Jim McDonnell “that the COC assist LASD in facilitating public meetings to solicit feedback from the public related to a body-worn camera program,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A survey, available until May 17, seeks opinions from the public, and officials say all responses will be anonymous, confidential “and will be aggregated to provide an overall understanding of the communities’ input.”

The survey seeks answers to 18 questions, including opinions about body-worn cameras, deputies’ use of force, situations in which deputies should or shouldn’t use the cameras to make recordings, if and when the recordings should be released and respondents’ genders, ages, ethnicities and zip codes.

The survey is available at the following links: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JGTCDQM (for English) and https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/JPQNPY9 (for Spanish).

–