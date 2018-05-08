2 drivers killed in head-on collision

LLANO – A female driver died Monday afternoon when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing the other driver, authorities said.

The double fatal collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 7, on 170th Street East just south of Avenue S, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Beatriz Santiago, 32, of Palmdale was driving a 2013 Honda Accord northbound on 170th Street East when, for unknown reasons, she allowed her vehicle to “veer left into the southbound [lane] and a head-on collision occurred,” the CHP report states.

Santiago’s vehicle came to rest on the dirt shoulder, while the second vehicle, a 2012 Toyota FJ Cruiser, overturned in a dirt field and burst into flames, according to the CHP report.

Both driver’s were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased male driver of the Toyota FJ Cruiser has not yet been identified, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

