Recruitment for Sodexo Health Care

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Wednesday for several positions for Sodexo Health Care to work at Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital in Newhall.

The recruitment event will be held from 9 a..m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include general maintenance workers, painters, stationary engineers, cooks, utility workers, patient ambassadors, food service workers, baristas, cashiers, housekeeping attendants, and floor care technicians.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

