Palmdale named 25th Best City for Living the American Dream in 2018

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was ranked the 25th Best City for Living the American Dream, according to a study released by SmartAsset on May 3.
“It is difficult to come up with any one definition for the American Dream that every American will agree on,” wrote Derek Miller, a Certified Educator in Personal Finance in the study piece. “But certainly for many people, it includes homeownership, economic opportunity and diverse communities. For these people, they need to live in a city where homes, and mortgages, are affordable and where it’s possible to climb the economic ladder.”
In order to rank the best places for living the American Dream, SmartAsset looked at the largest 257 cities which they had data for. Specifically, they looked at five metrics: homeownership rate, diversity rate, upward mobility rate, median home value and unemployment rate.
In order to rank the best cities for living the American Dream, specifically, they compared the cities across the following five metrics:
- Homeownership rate. This is the percent of households who own their home. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 2016 1-year American Community Survey.
- Diversity score. To create this statistic, they looked at the population percentage of different racial and ethnic groups in each city. A lower number represents more diversity. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016 1-year American Community Survey.
- Economic mobility. This metric looks at generational change in economic position for families. A higher number shows greater mobility. Data comes from The Equality of Opportunity Project.
- Home value. This is the median home value in every city. For this study, a lower home value is considered better as we use it as a measure of affordability. Data comes from the Census Bureau’s 1-year American Community Survey.
- Unemployment rate. This is the unemployment rate by county. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is for January 2018.
”To create the overall index, we ranked each city in each metric,” Miller wrote. “Then we found the average ranking for each city. Using this average ranking, we created our final score. We based our final score on that index. The city with the best average ranking received a 100 the city with the worst average ranking received a 0.”
For more information on the study, visit https://smartasset.com/mortgage/the-best-cities-for-living-the-american-dream-in-2018 or email press@smartasset.com.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
18 comments for "Palmdale named 25th Best City for Living the American Dream in 2018"
Alexis says
I love Palmdale’s diversity!
Brittany says
Palmdale is cheap if wanting to buy a house… but I would hardly call Palmdale an American Dream. Lol
Love it here. says
Well all of you who don’t enjoy living in Palmdale what is holding you here?if you hate it so much? I have been here 30+ years and I love it maybe because I find positive in things and stay busy I don’t have time to just write negative stuff about the city that I live in. Even people that leave because they hate this town so much then I read their commentis about how bad they had it here, why are you looking back, just move forward and try to be happy which I doubt. Because you will find something negative about your new place.
Tim Scott says
I moved here from Lancaster, and I think it is great.
That’s WHY I moved here from Lancaster.
Tyrone says
Do you know what’s nice about Palmdale? NOTHING
Tim Scott says
There are people who couldn’t find good in a free ice cream…are you one of them by chance?
Bryan says
How convenient a writer for Antelope Valley says how great Palmdale is. Palmdale is a s*** hole no one wants to live there the only ones that do are low income people. Trust me anyone that owns a home in Palmdale would kill at the chance of having a house in Los Angeles instead
Tim Scott says
What “writer for the Antelope Valley” are you talking about? SmartAsset certainly isn’t based in the Antelope Valley. The guy who wrote up the results for them lives in Brooklyn.
Why in the world should anyone trust you, since you are obviously babbling random nonsense?
Cowboy UP says
Uhm… “Low Income”? That SURELY must be why so many officers from Edwards WFB, Skunks Works, LEO and 1st Responders purchased their homes up here? Low Income? If $200K+ is low income, I’d better get some $$ back on my taxes.
You my friend are a little delusional.
CU says
Well this will set Rex’s hair on fire. :-)
Alexis says
Isn’t this wonderful! I hope all the commenters that complain about the politicians in Palmdale, will stop complaining, and realize what a great city you live in.
Tim Scott says
Agreed…but we know that they won’t. Especially the ones who are on the Wrecks payroll who intend nothing but to tear down Palmdale to Lancaster level.
Alexis says
I’m not sure why anyone living in Palmdale would want it looking like Lancaster.
Tim Scott says
Because they see how milking Lancaster has personally enriched Wrecks and his cronies. Someone convinced they can secure a place among the select if they help get the Palmdale cash cow into a stall next to Lancaster who puts personal enrichment ahead of the public good would willingly make that sacrifice.
East Lancaster says
Palmdale is a great city because the politicians on Wrecks payroll have not completely taken over. If they do, expect what we have in Lancaster to become commonplace in Palmdale: cronyism, backroom deals, scams like LEAPS and Traction Seal, Palmdale sales tax going to Fern Street to finance the debt, solar farms destroying open space, Rex’s cronies on every bloody committee or board, more homeless, and so on and so forth.
Palmdale is a great city because it has had great leadership, something we lack in Lancaster.
When my upsidedown house is no longer upsidedown, I will leave Rexville.
Tim Scott says
Bingo.
Lee Ross says
Palmdale and Lancaster aren’t that bad, honestly.
They have their nice parts and their, shall we say, more “flavorful” parts :/
But, overall, these are good communities with pretty good people.
I speak on this honestly as I have lived in many other places including Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas.
Rob says
smh I guess I’ll stop complaining