Man pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster fire

LANCASTER – A man was found dead Monday at the scene of a commercial building fire in Lancaster, prompting an investigation by sheriff’s homicide detectives.

The fire was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday, May 7, in the 45000 block of North Trevor Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire at the one-story building and initially went into a defensive mode, fighting the blaze from outside the structure, a dispatcher said.

Once they had gained the upper hand on the fire, they conducted search-and-rescue operations and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire and sheriff’s departments.

The fire was fully knocked down by 10:11 a.m., the fire department dispatcher said.

The dead man’s name and age were not immediately available, according to Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are investigating the fatality, Bracks said.

