Lancaster motorcyclist dies in 5 Fwy off-ramp crash

BURBANK – Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in Burbank Sunday night when he veered onto the shoulder of a freeway off-ramp and crashed into a wall.

Tom Gloudeman, Jr., 36, of Lancaster died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported.

The crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday, May 6, on the off-ramp from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway to Burbank Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:27 a.m. Monday, shutting down the far right lane and the off-ramp for the investigation, Kimball said. The SigAlert was canceled just before 3 a.m.

