L.A. County Sheriff’s Department among Forbes’ top 500 employers

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials Friday touted the department’s inclusion on Forbes Magazine’s list of the country’s top 500 employers.

The department placed 363rd among 500 companies or institutions ranked, and was the only law enforcement agency in America to make the list.

“I am very proud of the direction our organization is headed. This ranking is further validation of the hard work all our LASD employees are investing each day to make our department among the best in America,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

Forbes employed the market research company Statista to survey 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The respondents were asked to rate how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others.

Other local government agencies that made the list were Los Angeles County, which took the 133rd spot, Orange County at 185 and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which placed 229th.

Among private-sector companies on the list, the highest-ranking Southern California company was Trader Joe’s, headquartered in Monrovia, which placed second overall behind Michelin Group. Google was third.

The complete list can be found at www.forbes.com/best-employers/list/.

–