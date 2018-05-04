Artists sought for fourth annual “Generations” art exhibit

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in a special juried art exhibition titled “Generations.”

“Generations” is a juried art contest that will culminate with an exhibit and a free art reception at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse where the winners will be announced.

Artists may submit up to three pieces by photo or DVD/CD art of any subject matter (excluding nudity and adult-themed content) in any format, not larger than 18″x 24″, with the application by Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. All submitted pieces of art must be able to be hanged.

Artists may submit an application at www.CityofPalmdale.org, or pick one up at either the city’s recreation and culture office, 38260 10th St. East in Palmdale, Monday through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or at Legacy Commons, 930 E. Ave. Q-9, Monday through Friday between 8 and 12 noon. There is no fee to enter.

Artists will be notified if their submitted work is accepted for showing no later than Aug. 12. If selected for showing, the artist’s name, title of the piece and any additional information about the painting must be on the back of the artwork and be delivered to the Palmdale Playhouse framed or unframed and ready to hang on Monday, Aug. 20, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Artwork will be juried and judged by a panel of noted members of the community. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 55 years and older, 18 through 54 and 17 years and younger.

The winners will be announced at the reception held at both the Playhouse and Legacy Commons on Aug. 24.

Selected pieces will be displayed at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse from Aug. 24 through Oct. 28

For information, call the Palmdale Playhouse at 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

