1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision on Pearblossom Hwy

PALMDALE – One driver died and another driver sustained major injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle following a head-on collision Friday morning on Pearblossom Highway, authorities said.

It happened around 5:20 a.m Friday, May 4, on Pearblossom Highway east of Small Road, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Roland Edward Aguilar, 37, of Palmdale was driving a 2017 Nissam Altima eastbound on Pearblossom Highway when he “allowed his vehicle to veer to the left into the westbound lane directly into the path of [a 2004 Toyota Tacoma], the CHP report states.

“As a result, the Toyota and the Nissan crashed head on. Following this impact, the Toyota overturned and came to rest on its roof on the westbound shoulder,” the CHP report states.

The Toyota’s driver, a 48-year-old Palmdale man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report. His name has not yet been released pending next of of kin notification.

“Mr. Aguilar was trapped inside of his vehicle and had to be extricated by Los Angeles County Fire personnel. Mr. Aguilar suffered major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for his injuries,” the CHP report states.

The traffic collision remains under investigation.

