Second suspect in Lancaster cashier killing turns himself in

Deonta Johnson, John Ruh [Images courtesy LASD]
LANCASTER – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster convenience store clerk turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities announced Thursday.

It was not immediately known which LAPD station or when Deonta Darrell Johnson surrendered, said Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Johnson is being held in lieu of $3.04 million bail, Robinson said.

Johnson is the second and last suspect wanted in the connection with the murder of John Ruh. [LASD]
Johnson is the second and last suspect wanted in the connection with the shooting death of Lancaster resident and convenience store employee John Arthur Ruh, said Deputy Lillian Peck of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Ruh, a former Marine, was working at the VP Fuels and Drive Thru Dairy convenience store, at 44419 Division Street in Lancaster, when two males walked in about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. One of the males pulled out a handgun and demanded money from Ruh before opening fire. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

Ruh was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $30,000 reward was offered for information leading to the two suspects.

Sheriff’s officials last month announced that a male juvenile had been arrested and charged in connection with the case. Detectives then sought help from the public in locating Johnson.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned at the Antelope Valley Courthouse on Thursday, May 31, according to LASD inmate records.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

The fatal shooting happened Monday, Feb. 19, during a robbery at the convenience store where Ruh worked, authorities said. [Photo Credit: AV Scanner News]
  1. My heart still go out to this kind,and friendly man, and I truly thank him for his service, ONCE A MARINE ALWAYS A MARINE!!!, I should know my son and brother in law choose to serve their country as MARINES…
    I am glad this person of interest turned himself in, somehow I don’t think he was the trigger man, but he will be charged as such. That’s the price you pay when connecting to the wrong people in life.

    • He turned himself in to face what was done. He may not pulled the trigger, but he is as guilty as the one that did. Now they will become the burdens of the state for life living better than homeless children…that sucks!!!

