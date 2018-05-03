Second suspect in Lancaster cashier killing turns himself in

LANCASTER – A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster convenience store clerk turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities announced Thursday.

It was not immediately known which LAPD station or when Deonta Darrell Johnson surrendered, said Deputy Dangelo Robinson of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Johnson is being held in lieu of $3.04 million bail, Robinson said.

Johnson is the second and last suspect wanted in the connection with the shooting death of Lancaster resident and convenience store employee John Arthur Ruh, said Deputy Lillian Peck of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Ruh, a former Marine, was working at the VP Fuels and Drive Thru Dairy convenience store, at 44419 Division Street in Lancaster, when two males walked in about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. One of the males pulled out a handgun and demanded money from Ruh before opening fire. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.

Ruh was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $30,000 reward was offered for information leading to the two suspects.

Sheriff’s officials last month announced that a male juvenile had been arrested and charged in connection with the case. Detectives then sought help from the public in locating Johnson.

Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned at the Antelope Valley Courthouse on Thursday, May 31, according to LASD inmate records.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Previous related stories:

Teen arrested, “person of interest” sought in Lancaster cashier killing

Reward increased to $30K to find killers of Lancaster cashier

Reward offered for suspects in robbery, fatal shooting in Lancaster

Cashier shot, killed during robbery in Lancaster

–