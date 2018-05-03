Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Terrance Lovelle Newsome

Terrance Newsome is a 48-year-old male who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Newsome is wanted for kidnapping.

There is a $2,260,000 warrant for his arrest.

Newsome is believed to be in the Antelope Valley or in the Mojave area and is possibly driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information regarding Terrance Lovelle Newsome is urged to call Lancaster Station Detective Volk at 661-948-8466.

