Bilingual debate for 25th Congressional District candidates this Sunday

PALMDALE – Various Latino agencies, civic organizations and churches from the Antelope Valley will host a Spanish/English debate this Sunday for candidates running for the 25th Congressional District seat.

The event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Palmdale International Shopping Mall, located at 2520 East Palmdale Boulevard [between 25th and 27th streets].

The debate will cover issues of particular relevance to the Latino community — issues that are usually not covered from a Latino perspective, according to Xavier Flores of Pueblo y Salud, Inc.

“It will give non-Latinos a chance to understand the issues of concern to the Latino community and will give the Latino community a chance to ascertain where candidates stand on these issues. In general, it is [our] hope that this event will generate cultural understanding and allow future candidates to understand the need to engage this significant voter population in their future electoral campaigns,” Flores stated in an email.

View a flyer promoting the event here.

The event is presented by Salvadorenos en el Valle del Antilope [SALVA], and the Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, Alianza Latina del Valle de Antílope, Pueblo y Salud, Tavera Foundation, Latinoamericanos Unidos En Acción, American Civil Liberties Union, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church and Café con Leche Radio.

For more information, contact SALVA representatives Oscar Mejia at 661-579-5297 or Felix Melendez at 661-544-0648.

