Lake Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to wife’s killing

LANCASTER – An ex-con accused of fatally shooting his 29-year- old wife at their Lake Los Angeles home pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Michael Daniel Mayberry, 36, is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and could face up to 50 years and eight months to life in state prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayberry allegedly gunned down his wife, Sandy, at their home in the 15600 block of Newmont Avenue on Feb. 25.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman on the ground in front of the residence with at least one gunshot wound. She died at the scene, where a handgun was recovered, according to Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Mayberry was arrested that afternoon and has been held since then in lieu of $2 million bail, jail records show.

He is due back in a Lancaster courtroom May 14 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

