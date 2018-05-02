Job recruitment Thursday for positions in Lancaster, Valencia, San Fernando Valley

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment this Thursday in Palmdale for several positions for companies in Lancaster, Valencia and San Fernando Valley.

The recruitment event starts at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Production assembly worker positions are available in Lancaster. Job responsibilities include preparing work to be accomplished by studying assembly instructions, position parts and sub-assemblies by using templates or reading measurements; assembling components by examining connections; verifying specifications by measuring; resolving assembly problems by alteration; and keeping equipment operational.

Positions available in Valencia and San Fernando Valley include:

Manufacturing – assembler, inspectors, machinist, warehouse, shipping/receiving, maintenance mechanics, and facilities maintenance;

Office/Finance – customer service rep, administrative assistance, data entry, medical billing, accounting clerks, and accountant;

Engineering – quality engineers, manufacturing engineers, designers, test technicians, buyers, and planners;

Aviation – A&P mechanics and MRO technicians;

Construction – program managers, soil technicians and construction workers.

Qualified candidates must know how to read and use measuring tape, be efficient with hand/power tools, have reliable transportation, be open to work full time/overtime and any shift, pass pre-employment drug screening, and have the ability to lift 50 pounds.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

For more information, contact Melissa Jacobs at 661-949-1621, email mjacobs@jvs-socal.org; or David Santamaria at 661-208-4954, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

