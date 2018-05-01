Vallarta Supermarkets donates $110,000 to aid Latino students

LOS ANGELES – Vallarta Supermarkets Tuesday announced a $110,000 contribution to education organizations to support Latino students seeking a university or college education in markets that the company serves.

“Given our company’s immigrant roots, we recognize the importance of family, hard work and education. Consequently, we made a decision to contribute $110,000 toward scholarships for Latino students,” stated Rick Castillo, marketing director of Vallarta Supermarkets. “Many of our customers came to this country seeking the American dream of a better life for themselves and their families. We want to help our customers obtain that dream.”

The largest contribution — $25,000 — is earmarked for the TELACU Education Foundation, and the second-largest — $15,000 — is going to Antelope Valley College.

The other recipients, which will each receive $10,000, are:

— The Hispanic Education Foundation;

— Fresno Unified School District;

— Oxnard Community College;

— Youth Leaders Education Foundation;

— Hancock College in Santa Maria;

— Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista; and

— Victor Valley College in Victorville.

“We will be using multiple platforms to inform our customers of our scholarship contributions in local markets, including Vallarta Supermarket’s website, social media and employee briefings,” Castillo added. “We hope our customers will take advantage of this wonderful educational opportunity.”

Vallarta Supermarkets’ 50 stores are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Fresno counties.

