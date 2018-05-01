LOS ANGELES – Vallarta Supermarkets Tuesday announced a $110,000 contribution to education organizations to support Latino students seeking a university or college education in markets that the company serves.
“Given our company’s immigrant roots, we recognize the importance of family, hard work and education. Consequently, we made a decision to contribute $110,000 toward scholarships for Latino students,” stated Rick Castillo, marketing director of Vallarta Supermarkets. “Many of our customers came to this country seeking the American dream of a better life for themselves and their families. We want to help our customers obtain that dream.”
The largest contribution — $25,000 — is earmarked for the TELACU Education Foundation, and the second-largest — $15,000 — is going to Antelope Valley College.
The other recipients, which will each receive $10,000, are:
— The Hispanic Education Foundation;
— Fresno Unified School District;
— Oxnard Community College;
— Youth Leaders Education Foundation;
— Hancock College in Santa Maria;
— Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista; and
— Victor Valley College in Victorville.
“We will be using multiple platforms to inform our customers of our scholarship contributions in local markets, including Vallarta Supermarket’s website, social media and employee briefings,” Castillo added. “We hope our customers will take advantage of this wonderful educational opportunity.”
Vallarta Supermarkets’ 50 stores are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Fresno counties.
14 comments for "Vallarta Supermarkets donates $110,000 to aid Latino students"
CU says
Well that’s not racist at all. *eyeroll*
Ron says
It is a double standard. How come they don’t have to be diversed?
Bob says
years ago I was told that Vallarta was started in money from Cocaine sales.
RUSTY MORRISON says
YEAH SURE DO YOU ALSO BELIEVE MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL?
Ron says
What happen to diversity? COMPLETE DOUBLE STANDARD!!!!!
Ron says
How come it’s ok for them to discriminate? How come it’s ok for them to hire 99% Hispanics?
Rick says
How come no women work at El Toreo at 10th West and Palmdale Blvd
BRITTANY WILSON says
BECAUSE WHITES AND BLACKS ARE TOO LAZY TO WORK THEY WOULD RATHER BE BEGGING FOR MONEY IN GASOLINE STATION AND FREEWAYS THAN TO WORK AN 8 HOUR SHIFT THATS THE REASON.
Alexis says
Enjoy, Bob! You mean like here?
Bob says
It took me a minute to get that ;)
I very rarely go East of 10th St West. Maybe 4 times a year at best. But when I do I am in complete shock when I see how the area has changed.
I went to the auto parts store down by 30th East and the guy helping me asked “You’re not from around here are you?”. I laughed and told him I’ve lived here my entire life and grew up just across the street.
When are we going to see a business donating to down and out WASP students seeking a university or college education? Would it be racist?
Alexis says
You’re right about the East side. Division and J is scary too!
CORY LEWADOWSKI says
NOBODY OWEA YOU NOTHING THATS WHY YOU SHOULD GET A JOB AND STOP LOOKING FOR HANDOUTS YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO ANYTHING.!
Pdc says
That’s racist. Imagine if a company donated money for only white students or only black students and then advertised it
Bob says
I like Vallarta markets, it’s like taking a trip to Mexico without having to be concerned with being robbed or murdered in a 3rd World Country-
Love the Huvos ranchero breakfast
Might have to head over there right now