Public’s help sought to ID Palmdale burglar

PALMDALE – If you recognize the man in these images, then Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect, who is accused of burglarizing a home in Palmdale during the morning of Monday, April 16.

“The suspect first pressed the doorbell in an attempt to see if anyone was home. Shortly after, this same suspect was seen trying to force entry into the home via a side bedroom door,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt and red pants at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

