Palmdale woman killed in Beverly Hills traffic crash

BEVERLY HILLS – A local woman was one of two passengers killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Beverly Hills Friday morning that also injured four other women, including the alleged DUI driver, who was arrested.

Jenetta Williams, 30, of Palmdale died at a hospital, the coroner’s office reported. Denesha Stewart, 24, of Lakewood also died after the collision, according to the coroner.

The crash was reported at 1:23 a.m. Friday, April 27, in the area of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, said Beverly Hills police Sgt. Andrew Myers.

The vehicle, a BMW X5, was eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard when the crash took place, Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said. Some of the women were ejected from the vehicle, Albanese added.

All of the women, who ranged in age from 20 to 35, were taken to a hospital, where two of them later died, Albanese said. The others’ injuries ranged from minor to critical, she said.

The driver, 30-year-old Taisha Welch of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Albanese said. Welch was later booked on suspicion of several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

Welch remains in the Beverly Hills jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, sheriff’s inmate records reported.

