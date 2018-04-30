BEVERLY HILLS – A local woman was one of two passengers killed in a solo-vehicle crash in Beverly Hills Friday morning that also injured four other women, including the alleged DUI driver, who was arrested.
Jenetta Williams, 30, of Palmdale died at a hospital, the coroner’s office reported. Denesha Stewart, 24, of Lakewood also died after the collision, according to the coroner.
The crash was reported at 1:23 a.m. Friday, April 27, in the area of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, said Beverly Hills police Sgt. Andrew Myers.
The vehicle, a BMW X5, was eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard when the crash took place, Beverly Hills police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said. Some of the women were ejected from the vehicle, Albanese added.
All of the women, who ranged in age from 20 to 35, were taken to a hospital, where two of them later died, Albanese said. The others’ injuries ranged from minor to critical, she said.
The driver, 30-year-old Taisha Welch of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Albanese said. Welch was later booked on suspicion of several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.
Welch remains in the Beverly Hills jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, sheriff’s inmate records reported.
–
5 comments for "Palmdale woman killed in Beverly Hills traffic crash"
Mary says
My husband was hit by a drunk driver 12 years ago that left him permanently disabled. We were the lucky ones: the drunk driver died and my husband lived. People need to wise up: with Uber and Lyft there is no reason to drive drunk. You never know who you’re going to hit/kill. My husband knew the woman who hit him.
Renee Bustos says
I can personally tell you that the family of Denesha is really taking this hard and trying to make sense of all of this. Please pray for this family and those affected by this senseless death.
Alexis says
Stats don’t matter to self-centered people.
Alexis says
She was a car wreck waiting to happen, and it did. The absolute devastation one human being can cause.
Alby says
There’s a sense of outer body experience when one is intoxicated. She got the full deal behind the wheel with the payment to follow. To all intoxicated people, Stay away from vehicles . It aint worth the process and trial ect.