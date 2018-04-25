Man wounded in 14 Freeway shooting

NEWHALL – A young man who was wounded in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Newhall area said Wednesday he believes he was targeted because his truck was decorated with an Armenian flag.

The 19-year-old motorist suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his left shoulder and glass fragmentation wounds to his face in the shooting that was reported about 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, on the southbound 14 Freeway between Crown Valley and Sand Canyon roads.

Harry Nalbandyan told NBC4 that he and his 17-year-old sister had participated earlier in the day in a march commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide and were driving home from a family birthday and barbecue in Palmdale when a silver Honda CR-V pulled alongside his truck.

“He puts his window down, and with his right hand he takes out the gun and he shoots — he’s shooting me while he’s driving and while I’m driving,” Nalbandyan said. “And I managed to hit the brakes really hard and save our lives.” [View the NBC report here.]

Following the shooting, Nalbandyan drove home, and his mother drove him and his sister to a hospital. She also suffered glass fragmentation injuries to her face, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The suspect was described a black man in his 20s or 30s, with short hair and a thin build.

“No weapon description was given and it is unknown how many shots were fired at the victims,” according to a CHP statement. “Upon inspection, the victim’s vehicle was seized as evidence, having sustained multiple rounds during the incident.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the CHP Newhall Area office at 661-294-5540.

