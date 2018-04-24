Legacy Commons to host 5th annual Resource Fair for Seniors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its fifth annual Resource Fair this Wednesday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.

Admission is free and there will be raffles throughout the event.

“We’ll have representatives from more than two dozen organizations on hand to answer questions and present information,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice.

Participating organizations include:

Alzheimer’s Greater LA

American Dental Center of Palmdale

Americana Referral Services

Anthem Blue Cross

AV Community Clinic

Bankers Life Insurance

Bigelow Family Home Care

City of Hope Antelope Valley

Clear Captions LLC

Curves

Edward, Jones Investments

Halley Olson Murphy Funeral & Cremation

High Desert Medical Group

High Tech Lending Inc.

Humana Inc.

JAG Insurance Agency

Joshua Memorial

LA Care Health Plan

Legal Shield

Mortgage Link 1

New Horizon Senior Care

Palmdale Regional Medical Center

Parkinson’s Support Group

Partners in Care Foundation

ProCare Hospice

Rancho Village Retirement Community

Sam’s Club

State of CA Dept. of Insurance

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

West Point Physical Therapy

“The annual resource fair provides an abundance of information to the aging community. It is such a valuable resource to our Palmdale seniors and their families,” Rice added.

For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–