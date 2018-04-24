Legacy Commons to host 5th annual Resource Fair for Seniors

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors will host its fifth annual Resource Fair this Wednesday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 East Avenue Q-9 in Palmdale.
Admission is free and there will be raffles throughout the event.
“We’ll have representatives from more than two dozen organizations on hand to answer questions and present information,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Laura Rice.
Participating organizations include:
- Alzheimer’s Greater LA
- American Dental Center of Palmdale
- Americana Referral Services
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AV Community Clinic
- Bankers Life Insurance
- Bigelow Family Home Care
- City of Hope Antelope Valley
- Clear Captions LLC
- Curves
- Edward, Jones Investments
- Halley Olson Murphy Funeral & Cremation
- High Desert Medical Group
- High Tech Lending Inc.
- Humana Inc.
- JAG Insurance Agency
- Joshua Memorial
- LA Care Health Plan
- Legal Shield
- Mortgage Link 1
- New Horizon Senior Care
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Parkinson’s Support Group
- Partners in Care Foundation
- ProCare Hospice
- Rancho Village Retirement Community
- Sam’s Club
- State of CA Dept. of Insurance
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- West Point Physical Therapy
“The annual resource fair provides an abundance of information to the aging community. It is such a valuable resource to our Palmdale seniors and their families,” Rice added.
For more information, call Legacy Commons at 661-267-5904.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
