Fireworks show coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – Freedom Celebration & Fireworks, a musical and visual extravaganza sponsored by the city of Palmdale, is coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, June 30.

Tickets are $5 for ages 13 and up. Free admission tickets are available for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult/guardian and free admission ticket must be presented at the entry gate. Parking is free. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will culminate in a colorful fireworks display.

Providing pre-fireworks entertainment will be a cappella Los Angeles regional act The Alley Cats. The Alley Cats have opened for Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and Joan Rivers, and have appeared on numerous television shows for NBC, CBS, and PBS. The Alley Cats have performed in concert all over the world alongside iconic groups such as The Coasters, The Drifters, and The Beach Boys. Most notably, they were featured with Jay Black as The Americans on the television special Pop, Rock and Doo-Wop. The Alley Cats also have entertained US troops serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, and have performed at The White House.

Following The Alley Cats will be Soul City, comprised of some of the best musicians north of Los Angeles, performing R&B dance and singalong hits.

“We’re thrilled to host a community favorite event for all ages to enjoy,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “It’s going to be a great way to kick off all that we’ve got planned for a summer of fun in Palmdale.”

Food and beverage concessions, including a local brewery, will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and/or low back chairs to sit on. No outside food, fireworks, alcohol, pets or EZ ups are allowed.

Due to the expected large crowds from the community support of the Freedom Celebration & Fireworks and a regional softball tournament at Best of the West Softball complex, attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and find alternative modes of transportation to the event, including carpools, bicycles, bus, Lyft, Uber or walking.

Other events and concerts coming to the Palmdale Amphitheater this summer will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Palmdale Amphitheater is sponsored by Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Hilton Garden Inn, Opportunities for Learning, Sierra Medical Group, Ventura Graphix, Vince’s Pasta & Pizza, Waste Management of Antelope Valley, and Valleywide Dental.

