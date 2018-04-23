Palmdale deputy alerts station to DUI driver who crashes into another vehicle

PALMDALE – A Palmdale sheriff’s deputy with an inmate in his cruiser saw an apparent DUI driver speeding on Sierra Highway Sunday night moments before the driver crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

The deputy saw the DUI suspect at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, on northbound Sierra Highway near Palmdale Boulevard, Lt. Don Rubio of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station said.

“Moments later that vehicle crashed into a vehicle stopped on northbound Sierra Highway,” Rubio said. “He pushed that vehicle into southbound lanes but avoided causing a head-on collision.”

The deputy who saw the speeding car could not pursue it because he had an inmate in the back seat of his car so he radioed the station but deputies did not arrive before the crash, the lieutenant said.

The man driving the stopped vehicle suffered a lump on his head and a bloody nose and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Rubio said. The man suspected of DUI was not injured and his airbags deployed.

That man was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, Rubio said.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

