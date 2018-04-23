Names released of Lancaster crash victims

LANCASTER – Two elderly people killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Lancaster have been publicly identified.

Robert Martin, 84, and Ramona Martin, 81, were Lancaster residents, coroner’s Lt. Brian Kim said.

The crash was reported around 7:19 p.m. Friday, April 20, on 20th street east near Avenue J-10, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Mercury Grand Marquis, being driven by a male driver with a female passenger (the Martins), attempted [to turn] left from 20th Street East into the driveway of 43850 20th Street East. While making the turn they were struck by a Honda Pilot being driven by a male adult,” the news release states.

Robert and Ramona Martin were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The male driver and female passenger of the Honda Pilot were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“At the time of this investigation, neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

