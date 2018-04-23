The Antelope Valley Times

Lancaster resident killed in single vehicle crash near Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – A 32-year-old man from Lancaster was killed Sunday when his vehicle crashed into a fence and a pole next to Sierra Highway east of Santa Clarita.

No name was released, as investigators worked to notify his family.

The crash was reported around 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 22, at 15112 Sierra Highway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball. That location is about midway between Canyon Country and Agua Dulce.

The man was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and no one else was in it. He had been driving south at the time of the crash, the CHP reported.

The coroner was requested to come to the scene around 3:16 a.m., Kimball said.

