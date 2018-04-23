3 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Three people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 27 unlicensed drivers were arrested at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted in the westbound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard at 17th Street East, between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, and 2 a.m. Saturday, April 21, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

* 1248 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

* Three DUI – alcohol suspects were arrested.

* 27 drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

* Two drivers were arrested for operating a motor vehicle without an Ignition Interlock Device.

* 28 citations were issued.

* 19 vehicles were released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–