Man sentenced to 12+ years for girlfriend’s death

LANCASTER – A Palmdale man was sentenced Friday to 12 years and eight months in state prison for the death of his girlfriend, who jumped out of a moving pickup truck during a fight.

Bryan McKim, 58, pleaded no contest Jan. 8 to voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping.

McKim got into an argument that turned physical with Linda Wood, his girlfriend of three years, while he was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck near East Avenue R in Palmdale on March 3, 2016, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The 58-year-old woman tried to get out of the vehicle, but he grabbed her by her hair and arms to keep her from exiting the vehicle, according to Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Illions.

Wood jumped out of the moving vehicle after she broke free and struck her head on the street, the prosecutor said. She died nine days later at a hospital.

McKim was arrested in May 2016 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and has remained in custody since then, according to jail records.

