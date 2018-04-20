Palmdale honors the “Hearts of Volunteers” at annual luncheon

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale honored its volunteers on Thursday, April 19, at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held at the Chimbole Cultural Center.

With the theme of “There is Nothing Stronger Than the Heart of a Volunteer,” more than 130 volunteers enjoyed a delicious lunch catered by Lucky Roxy’s Café. Welcoming remarks were made by Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford and City Manager James Purtee, with Councilmembers Laura Bettencourt and Austin Bishop in attendance.

Certificates of appreciation were presented by the city of Palmdale, and the offices of Congressman Steve Knight, State Senator Scott Wilk, State Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Each volunteer also received a commemorative pin.

“You are changing people’s lives and making Palmdale an even better place to live,” Purtee said. “What you do is priceless. You do it to make a difference.”

The city of Palmdale has 293 volunteers on record, donating time in city programs that include the sports and equestrian programs, Legacy Commons, Palmdale Playhouse, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Neighborhood Services, Adopt-a-Wall, Palmdale City Library, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, Gabriel’s House, Records Management and the PAVALP Literacy program.

Combined with volunteers at the city’s community program and programs such as Season of Service events, volunteers contributed 29,421 hours of service in FY 2016-2017, which according to the Independent Sector adds up to $837,338.16 worth of service to the city. This total does not include the interns, community service day volunteers and service learning students that contribute several more thousands of hours each year.

“Our volunteers continue to amaze me with their generous commitment of time and effort to make a positive difference,” said Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones.

“If you’re looking for a way to get engaged in your community, please call 661- 267-5473, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged for announcements of volunteer opportunities, service days, community presentations and events,” Jones added.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

