LEAPS plane helps catch armed robbers, both facing 25+ years

LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Law Enforcement Aerial Platform System (LEAPS), also known as the “Eye in the Sky,” helped local deputies catch 21-year-old Patrick Mire and 19-year-old DeJuan Grant — the criminal duo responsible for three armed robberies and a carjacking in Lancaster in late 2016, authorities announced Friday. Both men pleaded no contest to the crimes and are each facing more than 25 years behind bars when they are sentenced on May 1, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Read it below:

With teamwork and investigative tenacity, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Burglary Team and the Robbery Suppression Team arrested two males for three armed robberies and a carjacking they committed in late 2016. With the assistance of the Law Enforcement Aerial Platform System (LEAPS), the men were located and arrested. On April 17th, 2018, the suspects both pleaded “No Contest” to the charges.

In early November of 2016, Patrick Mire and DeJuan Grant, committed three armed robberies on the west side of Lancaster. In early December 2016, the suspects then committed an armed carjacking of a janitor at a local elementary school. The following morning, the men broke into a home in Lancaster. An alert neighbor believed there was a burglary in progress and dialed 9-1-1. The suspects fled the scene, but not before the neighbor was able to get a description of the vehicle. Using that description, the LEAPS plane was able to locate the vehicle and Lancaster Station deputies detained it.

The vehicle turned out to be the vehicle taken in the carjacking the night before. The vehicle was occupied by suspects Grant and Mire, who were arrested. The Burglary and the Robbery Suppression Teams served search warrants on each of the suspect’s residences and recovered evidence related to the three armed robberies, property stolen from the victim of the carjacking, ammunition and a sawed off shotgun matching the description of the weapon used in the incidents.

The suspects were both charged with three robberies, carjacking, and a residential burglary by members of a criminal street gang. On April 17th, 2018, Mire pled no contest to carjacking with a firearm by a member of a criminal street gang and will face a sentence of 25 years to life. Grant pled no contest to three robberies, carjacking by a member of a criminal street gang and is facing a sentence of 33 years.

Both defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on May 1st, 2018.

It is through the help of the Lancaster citizens, and the thoroughness and investigative work of the members of the Burglary and Robbery Suppression Teams, that these two individuals have been arrested and convicted. We encourage our community members to always call 9-1-1 if they see something suspicious. Help us keep our cities as safe as possible! Remember, if you see something, say something!”