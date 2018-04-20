Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information below or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle in these images, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect in connection with a recent vehicle theft, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. No further information on the crime was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact detectives Maloney or Mohr at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

