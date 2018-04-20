Detective seeking help in local missing persons case, $20K reward

LOS ANGELES – Detectives are again reaching out to the public for help in solving the mystery surrounding three friends who went missing from the Antelope Valley in January 2018.

In a Special Bulletin this week, detectives emphasized the reward being offered for information on the disappearance of 66-year-old Jose Lara, 39-year-old Cuauhtemoc Lara, and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu.

“Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the suspicious disappearance of these missing persons,” the bulletin reads. [View it here.]

The trio disappeared in mid-January, leaving what seemed to be all their possessions behind, according to authorities.

The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, where all three lived. Their cell phones were turned off and have not been used since the date they vanished.

Detectives say there have been no requests for ransom and believe it’s likely the three were killed. They hope the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward.

Barger said the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Detective Gunner or Jamie at 323-890-5500.

[City News Service contributed to this report.]