Weigh in on Palmdale’s public art at meeting This Saturday

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to help shape the future of public art in Palmdale by participating in a community meeting this Saturday.

The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway. Free refreshments will be provided to attendees.

The program will include a brief presentation of current public art projects around the country and will give residents the opportunity to voice their opinions. Input from the forum will be used in the recommendations for the city’s Public Art Master Plan, projected for completion in the spring of 2018.

“Join us for some coffee and treats as together we discuss what the role of public art in Palmdale is and how it benefits our community,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “What locations and places in Palmdale would you like to see public art? This is the conversation we’d like to have with the community as we work towards finalizing our Public Art Master Plan.”

Residents are also encouraged to participate by taking a short online survey available in English and Spanish at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt.

“We look forward to having our residents join us in the conversation to guide Palmdale’s future investment in public art,” Smith added.

For more information about Palmdale’s Public Art Program, the public art master planning effort, and how to get involved, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/Visitors/PublicArt or email PalmdalePublicArt@cityofpalmdale.org .

About the Public Art Master Plan

The city of Palmdale is currently undertaking a year-long public art master planning process with consultants Gail M. Goldman Associates and Elwood & Associates. The Public Art Master Plan will provide a clear vision for the future of public art in Palmdale for the next decade. The plan will outline goals for the selection and placement of public art, programming opportunities, strategic partnerships and funding opportunities. It will include policy and procedure recommendations as well as direction for ongoing program development and management.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

