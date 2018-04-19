Teen arrested, “person of interest” sought in Lancaster cashier killing

LANCASTER – A teenage boy has been arrested and charged, and a “person of interest” has been identified in connection with the fatal shooting of Marine Corps veteran John Ruh during a robbery at the Lancaster gas station-convenience store he worked, authorities said.

Detectives would like to speak with 21-year-old Deonta Darrell Johnson “about this investigation and are asking (for) the public’s assistance to locate him,” according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Johnson is described as black, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, a tattoo on his neck and frequents the East Lancaster and Los Angeles areas. [View the LASD bulletin here.]

No details were immediately available on the teenage suspect’s arrest and what led to his capture.

The robbery-murder occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at a gas station-convenience store in the 44400 block of Division Street in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ruh, 61, of Lancaster was working a cashier shift when the business was robbed by two male suspects, one of whom shot him in the chest before both fled on foot, sheriff’s officials said.

Two reward offers totaling $30,000 were offered in March for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects responsible for the killing. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered $20,000 and the city of Lancaster added another $10,000.

“This has left our family totally devastated …,” Ruh’s girlfriend Michelle Brace said at the time the rewards were offered. “He was a good man, and all we want is for him to have justice.”

Ruh’s sister, Teresa Vail, said “nobody deserved to die the way he did.”

Anyone with information about this case or Deonta Darrell Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detectives Steve Blagg or Scott Lawler at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or sending an email to lacrimestoppers.org.

