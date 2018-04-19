PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment and presentation this Monday for salmon fish processors to work in Alaska for Ocean Beauty Seafoods.
The recruitment event starts at 10 a.m. Monday, April 23 at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.
Qualified candidates must possess proper identification to fly and pass E-verify; clear a background check and drug screening; and must be able to stand for an entire shift and lift up to 50 pounds.
Candidates also must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.
Housing, meals, free laundry service, WIFI and transportation will be provided to and from Seattle or Anchorage. Raingear and personal protection equipment also will be provided.
No experience is necessary. The season starts in mid-June.
For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
3 comments for "Recruitment event Monday for Ocean Beauty Seafoods"
Myself says
“A lox on their house.” -A brown bear
Jon Snow Knows Nothing says
If you go to Alaska yourself and bypass the hoops that “America’s Job Center of California” makes you go through, the only requirement to work in the hatcheries, canneries or fish farms is that you have a pulse.
Tangy Tangy says
Pretty much the same case with being on one of Rex’s commissions. Except you need to be a leg humper and a yes man, too.