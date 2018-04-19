Recruitment event Monday for Ocean Beauty Seafoods

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a recruitment and presentation this Monday for salmon fish processors to work in Alaska for Ocean Beauty Seafoods.

The recruitment event starts at 10 a.m. Monday, April 23 at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Qualified candidates must possess proper identification to fly and pass E-verify; clear a background check and drug screening; and must be able to stand for an entire shift and lift up to 50 pounds.

Candidates also must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

Housing, meals, free laundry service, WIFI and transportation will be provided to and from Seattle or Anchorage. Raingear and personal protection equipment also will be provided.

No experience is necessary. The season starts in mid-June.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

