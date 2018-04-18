Palmdale seeking applicants for Planning Commission

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one planning commission position in District 4 for a term to expire on June 30, 2020.

The deadline to return applications is Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s department, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, in Palmdale.

A description of the duties, responsibilities, and benefits; district map; and the planning commission/volunteer applications are available in the City Clerk’s department and on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Your-City-Hall/Boards-and-Commissions/Planning-Commission.

Applicants must reside in District 4, which is generally bounded by 35th Street East to Avenue R to 45th Street East and eastward.

Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume and should have basic knowledge of the city’s zoning and subdivision ordinance and General Plan. They should also be able to attend regular monthly evening meetings plus additional meetings as needed. A substantial time commitment is required. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice.

The Commission meets on the second Thursday of every month in the Council Chamber. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting with a maximum of $200 per month.

For more information, call the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

