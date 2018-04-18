LANCASTER – A 78-year-old female driver died Wednesday morning after a 20-year-old female driver made an unsafe left turn and both vehicles collided in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.
The deceased was identified as Paula Sonya Sherry of Neenach, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
The fatal collision occurred around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, on Avenue D (SR-138) east of 110th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Sherry was driving a 2005 Lexus eastbound on SR-138, while 20-year-old Kaelin Miller of Rosamond was driving a 2014 Chevrolet westbound on SR-138, the CHP report states.
“[Miller] made an unsafe left turn onto 110th Street West, directly in front of [Sherry]. As a result, both vehicles collided as they entered the intersection,” the CHP report states.
Sherry was pronounced dead at the scene, and Miller sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP.
This traffic collision is still under investigation.
4 comments for "Elderly driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash"
Dan says
The information in your article is incorrect. The crash occurred 30 feet east of the intersection, prior to any turn. The elderly woman’s car had already gone through the intersection and crossed into the path of oncoming traffic and hit the young womans car head on. Please look closer into the facts and update your article, because I don’t know where your information came from? I went to the sheriff dept and inquired about a preliminary report, and they had no information at all to give concerning the accident. Except to say that it would take at least 2 to 3 weeks to complete their investigation into the cause. So with that in mind, why would you base your reporting on such speculative information and nclude the victims names about an accident that the authorities don’t even have answers to yet? Who gave you authority to do that? Please, help me to understand why it was more important to be first, instead of being correct?
Sire says
If the sheriff dept had no information to give you, how do you know the elderly women had already gone through the intersection? How do you know she crossed into the path of oncoming traffic? How do you know she hit the young woman’s car head on? How do you know all of this Dan? Were you there? Are you the police? Don’t criticize other people for giving out “speculative” information. Youre doing the same thing.
Jip joe says
Would agree, nobody would go through such efforts unless they are directly involved with one of the parties. No doubt he knows the millenial.
Ponch says
Might want to check with the CHP area office about their statement since they did the report, not the SHERRIFS, Dan.