Elderly driver killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A 78-year-old female driver died Wednesday morning after a 20-year-old female driver made an unsafe left turn and both vehicles collided in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The deceased was identified as Paula Sonya Sherry of Neenach, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The fatal collision occurred around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, on Avenue D (SR-138) east of 110th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Sherry was driving a 2005 Lexus eastbound on SR-138, while 20-year-old Kaelin Miller of Rosamond was driving a 2014 Chevrolet westbound on SR-138, the CHP report states.

“[Miller] made an unsafe left turn onto 110th Street West, directly in front of [Sherry]. As a result, both vehicles collided as they entered the intersection,” the CHP report states.

Sherry was pronounced dead at the scene, and Miller sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP.

This traffic collision is still under investigation.

