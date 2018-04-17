AVTA announces spring service changes

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Transit Authority has announced its Spring 2018 service changes, which will go into effect April 23.

“The April 2018 changes are in response to feedback received from extensive customer outreach during the past six months and are being made to enhance our customers experience with AVTA,” stated Board Chair Marvin Crist.

The changes will affect local routes 7, 9, 50 and 51, as well as Commuter Bus Routes 785 and 786.

On Route 7, which serves Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Lancaster, three time-points have been converted back into normal stops. Dwell-time at mid-route stops has been reduced and additional run-time has been added on select runs throughout the day.

On Route 9, which serves Quartz Hill via Avenue H, run times have been adjusted to provide better connectivity.

On Routes 50 & 51, which serve Lake Los Angeles and Lancaster / Palmdale, three time-points have been converted to stops and dwell-time at mid-route stops has been reduced. One round-trip has been eliminated to maintain the current service span.

On Route 785 to downtown Los Angeles, bus stops have been relocated to work around planned street repair and construction.

On Route 786, which goes to Century City and West Los Angeles, bus stops have been revised to work around L.A. Metro’s Purple Line construction.

According to AVTA Executive Director Len Engel, “Even the smallest enhancements can make a positive difference for our customers, such as less waiting time between bus-to-bus connections.”

AVTA is continuing its transition to a zero-emission, all-electric bus fleet. AVTA this summer will place five more 60-foot articulated coaches on its Route 1 linking Lancaster and Palmdale. Future initiatives include service linking the campuses of Antelope Valley College, a zero-emission vanpool program, and onboard Wi-Fi.

For more information on the spring 2018 service changes, visit avta.com or call AVTA’s Customer Service Center at 661-945-9445.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

