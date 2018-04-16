Waste Management of Antelope Valley welcomes commercial recycling manager

PALMDALE – Waste Management of Antelope Valley has added Ashley Cortes to its local team of employees as Commercial Recycling Manager, the company announced Monday.

In her new role, Cortes will support local businesses in complying with California’s recycling laws by offering solutions and strategies to establish or enhance their recycling efforts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to our Antelope Valley team,” stated Sandra Pursley, Area Manager for Waste Management. “Starting a recycling or organics program can be a challenge, but having someone that knows the community and our services like Ashley does, makes it easy for local businesses.”

Cortes is native of the Antelope Valley whose background includes working as a program leader for the city of Palmdale.

Prior to joining Waste Management, Cortes served as marketing coordinator for the Antelope Valley Mall where she worked closely with more than 100 local and national tenants to develop marketing campaigns, special events and community partnerships.

Cortes earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from California State University, Bakersfield.

[Information via news release from Waste Management of Antelope Valley.]

