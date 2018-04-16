Man found dead in Rosamond home, suspect arrested

ROSAMOND – A 31-year-old man was found dead with trauma to his body inside a Rosamond residence Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

It was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies from the Rosamond substation were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances investigation… Deputies arrived on scene and located a deceased subject with trauma to the body inside the residence,” the news release states.

“Deputies also located a [man] who resides at the residence in a bedroom who had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest,” the news release states.

The man, 32-year-old Jaime Briseno Perez, was taken to sheriff’s headquarters in Bakersfield, where he was interviewed by detectives.

Perez was subsequently arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and providing false identification to peace officers, according to inmate records.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Kyle Ramirez of Rosamond, according to the Kern County coroner.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

–