Hiring event this Wednesday for SYGMA

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a hiring event this Wednesday for warehouse selectors and Class A truck drivers/helpers for SYGMA.

The hiring event will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Job duties for warehouse selector include receiving incoming product and checking against purchase orders to ensure accuracy; ensuring all merchandise is properly tallied and a receiving date is tagged on all merchandise; ensuring all slots are stocked properly and all overstock is properly stacked; picking product for routes as defined on the SWAT equipment; loading product onto trailers for customer delivery, and operating all company warehouse equipment in a safe and reliable manner.

Job duties for Class A truck driver/helper include receiving incoming product and checking against purchase; safely and efficiently transporting product from the warehouse to various customers; and properly unloading the product via ramp and dolly according to customer invoices. Work is medium to heavy in nature, and half the day is spent driving a tractor/trailer unit.

Potential applicants should be able to climb into a trailer, lift up to 50 lb. boxes frequently, lift up to 75 lb. boxes occasionally, and move product on the 2-wheeler. Routes are local, within the Southern California area.

Potential applicants should also have a high school diploma/GED; be able to a pass drug test; and be able to use a forklift, floor scrubber, pallet jack, and SWAT.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their California ID/driver’s license, social security card and resume tailored to the position. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs and come dressed professionally.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-265-7421 or email dsantmaria@ dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

