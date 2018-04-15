Video: Gunman sought in two Palmdale armed robberies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/kyzQrg17Rcg?rel=0&controls=0"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s detectives have released surveillance videos of a suspect in the act of two armed robberies at the same convenience store in Palmdale, where he assaulted and held a gun to the head of an 83-year-old woman during one of them.

The robberies occurred about 8 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2017, and about the same time on the morning of April 5 at a store in the 38400 block of 35th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“In both incidents, the suspect entered the same store, assaulted a customer and then pointed a black handgun at the clerk while demanding money,” according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “He then fled the location with a large sum of U.S. currency.”

During the November incident [see video above], the robber used the handgun to assault a male victim who sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A female clerk was not injured. The suspect then fled in a white 1990s-model Chevrolet Suburban, Schrader said.

The same female clerk was present during the April robbery [see video below], but again was not hurt. During that robbery, the gunman held a gun to an 83-year-old woman’s head before robbing the store and fleeing on foot. The elderly victim complained complained of pain.

The gunman, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is described as black, about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He wore a black mask and had an earring in his right ear.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272- 2400. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

View the sheriff’s bulletin on the crimes here.