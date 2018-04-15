2 hit, killed in Lancaster intersection

LANCASTER – A man and woman died Sunday morning after they were struck by a car in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The double fatal collision occurred around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, April 15, in the intersection of Avenue J and Elm Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriffs Information Bureau.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the driver of a Chevy Cruz was driving eastbound on Avenue J in the number two lane at Elm Avenue. Two pedestrians walked into the lanes of travel from Elm Avenue, into the path of the Chevy Cruz,” the news release states. “The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrians and struck them both.”

Both pedestrians, a Hispanic man and a black woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s news release. Their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Additional information gathered at the scene indicated the male pedestrian may have been intoxicated. It is unknown if the female pedestrian was impaired,” the news release states.

Neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors for the driver of the Chevy Cruz, according to the sheriff’s department. The car’s driver stopped and called 911.

The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Lancaster Sheriff Station’s Traffic Office at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–