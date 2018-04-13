“Concerning email” sent to numerous school districts

LANCASTER – A “concerning email” sent Thursday night to numerous school districts nationwide appears to be related to a similar hoax email that was received earlier in the week, local authorities announced Friday.

“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is working with local school districts to complete a thorough assessment. We appreciate that our community continues to bring concerns to our attention,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s officials have not disclosed the contents of the concerning emails.

Westside Union School District used its notification system Friday morning to warn parents.

“The message stated that a threat was made against the district and its schools for today [April 13]. The superintendent stated that she made a report with the LASD and they couldn’t rule out if this threat was a hoax… The superintendent did not state what threat was made, but stated that every precaution was being made to [ensure] our children’s safety,” a parent wrote in an email to The AV Times.

Officials suspect the threats may have something to do with the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th, according to various media reports.

“While there are no specific or credible threats received by the LASD or those school districts, we take every potential threat very seriously and are working with the affected school districts within our jurisdiction to help ensure the safety and security of students and staff,” according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“The LASD is increasing patrol checks in many areas and our local sheriff’s stations are working with those school districts that have received this non-credible threat,” the statement reads.

