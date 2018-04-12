Pre-screening recruitment for BYD

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a pre-screening recruitment this Monday for several positions for BYD Coach & Bus in Lancaster.

The pre-screening recruitment starts at 9 a.m. Monday, April 16, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include auto body painter, welder, general assembler, electrical assembler, body technician, quality control, and automotive repair.

Requirements include a high school diploma or GED; knowledge and experience using hand, pneumatic and power tools; able to read, interpret, and work from blueprints; two to five years’ experience in desired position; ability to perform physically demanding tasks and lift up to 50 pounds; experience in fabrication and/or assembly; ability to work various shifts, overtime and/or weekends as needed; and ability to pass a drug test and background check.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, have a valid ID (driver’s license and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position, and possess right-to-work documents.

For more information, contact David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

