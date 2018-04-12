Empowering Youth Family Festival set for Saturday

QUARTZ HILL – Families from the Antelope Valley are invited to spend a day of health and wellness this Saturday at the Empowering Youth Family Festival in Quartz Hill.

The free event will take place from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Joe Walker Middle School, located at 5632 West Avenue L-8. It is presented by the Westside Union School District and the West Antelope Valley Educational Foundation,

Healthy snack options will be available, as well as a wide range of children’s activities to support physical well-being and public safety.

The event will also feature a Kid’s Farmer’s Market, CPR training, dancing and karate demonstrations, a trunk show and books from the County of L.A. Public Library.

And visitors will receive information about current opportunities and activities, as well as those coming this summer.

View a flyer for this event here.

