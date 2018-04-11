Three appointed to hospital board

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District (AVHD) Board of Directors and hospital CEO Michael Wall selected Steve Baker, Regina Rossall and Kevin Von Tungeln to complete the new nine-member board that will oversee Antelope Valley Hospital, Inc.

The expanded board includes the five publicly elected AVHD board members, the hospital CEO and these three appointed community representatives. The board was expanded as a provision of Measure H, which was passed by an overwhelming majority last fall. The measure established a new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization called Antelope Valley Hospital, Inc. that is to be governed by the nine-member board.

Steve Baker has served as the executive director of Grace Resource Center, an emergency food distribution center, since 1991 and has lived in the Antelope Valley for more than 50 years. Baker has grown Grace Resource Center into an agency that helps connect underprivileged people to food, jobs, clothing, counseling and support. Baker has been affiliated with various community groups over the years, including Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club, Antelope Valley YMCA and the Antelope Valley Homeless Coalition.

Regina Rossall, a 47-year resident of the Antelope Valley, serves as the superintendent for Westside Union School District. Rossall has been on a number of community boards ranging from educational services like the Antelope Valley College Foundation to economic groups like Antelope Valley Board of Trade. Rossall is a member of the Alpha Charter Guild, which helps fundraise for the hospital.

Kevin Von Tungeln is the president of Thompson Von Tungeln, a legal firm that specializes in estate planning. Von Tungeln is on the board of directors of seven different nonprofit organizations, including Grace Resource Center, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Booster Club and Lancaster West Rotary. A 27-year resident of the Antelope Valley, Von Tungeln frequently donates blood to the hospital’s blood donor center.

“I’m thrilled to have Steve Baker, Regina Rossall and Kevin Von Tungeln help forge a new path for healthcare in the Antelope Valley,” stated Kristina Hong, RN, NP, chair of the hospital board. “They bring a wealth of experience, community knowledge and insight as we look to tackle the health challenges of our region and build a new, larger medical center.”

“I wish I could take everybody and to narrow it down to three is difficult,” Hong added. “There is so much talent and outreach that these people have and they work directly with the community.”

Hong said the board is considering the creation of an advisory committee for the emergency room and hopes the candidates that were not selected for the board consider being a part of the advisory committee.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–