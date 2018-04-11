A man died Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car on Angeles Forest Highway, authorities said.
He was identified as 57-year-old John Randall Prater of Littlerock, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.
The fatal collision happened around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, on Angeles Forest Highway just north of Mile Marker 13.92, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Prater was riding a 2003 Honda Gold Wing northbound on Angeles Forest Highway at an unknown rate of speed when he failed to “negotiate the right sweeping curve, crossed over double yellow lines and collided head-on” with a 2014 Toyota Camry, the CHP report states.
Prater sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Camry’s driver, 25-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya of Palmdale, suffered “moderate injuries” and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, the CHP report states.
Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP report.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Wheeler at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
3 comments for "Motorcyclist killed in AV crash"
Sarat says
RIP Randy
Kris Michelle says
I drove past this gruesome scene and my heart goes out to the families. First responders are amazing people and were by the victim who passed away until the coroner arrived to take him away. This corner is a sweeping turn that leads into or away from passing lanes. At times other drivers heading from LA to Antelope Valley will go as far as they can as fast as they can to get around the slower traffic. Some of the drivers will even go into the oncoming traffic lane just to pass. This area is also in a high wind area that can blow your vehicle around. I prayed for this person as I sat waiting for my lane to be able to pass by. It seemed that possibly a few motorists who witnessed the accident had pulled over to recoup. Also just an hour or so after this another accident happened closer to the fire station/Station Fire. Same sort of area high winds and a passing lane.
Please remember to drive safe and arrive alive. Slow down the life you save could be yours or mine. My prayers and condolences to the families.
Zoey Tur says
I was there moments before on my motorcycle and high winds may have played a factor as well as speed. From the wreckage and condition of the victim’s body his death was instantaneous. The victim’s motorcycle was unrecognizable. People driving home from L.A. drive at excessive speeds on their way to Palmdale and lane incursion is a huge problem. Given the remote stretches there’s little the CHP or LASD can do except post some signs reminding motorists that you NEVER cross the double yellow lines-EVER.