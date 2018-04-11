Motorcyclist killed in AV crash

A man died Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a car on Angeles Forest Highway, authorities said.

He was identified as 57-year-old John Randall Prater of Littlerock, according to coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The fatal collision happened around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, on Angeles Forest Highway just north of Mile Marker 13.92, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Prater was riding a 2003 Honda Gold Wing northbound on Angeles Forest Highway at an unknown rate of speed when he failed to “negotiate the right sweeping curve, crossed over double yellow lines and collided head-on” with a 2014 Toyota Camry, the CHP report states.

Prater sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camry’s driver, 25-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya of Palmdale, suffered “moderate injuries” and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, the CHP report states.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP report.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Wheeler at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

