LANCASTER – Local voters took to the polls Tuesday, April 10, for the General Municipal Election for the city of Lancaster.
Two incumbents overwhelmingly defeated six challengers in the race for two Council seats, open for the full term of three years and eleven months.
Raj Malhi finished first with a combined total of 3,374 votes, followed by Marvin Crist with 3,264 votes. The nearest challenger was Brian Avery, who took a distant third with a combined total of 722 votes.
The combined precincts and votes by mail totals are below.
- Raj Malhi – 3,374
- Marvin Crist – 3,264
- Brian Avery – 722
- Michael “Mike” Rives – 708
- Liza Rodriguez – 591
- Shannon Perkins – 548
- Shannon Renee McDonald – 501
- Henry Amienor (write-in) – 12
View the detailed 2018 unofficial election results here.
–
10 comments for "Lancaster election results for city council"
Torey says
Why the heck are the elections in April?
Tim Scott says
Suppress turnout.
JB says
Lancaster has over 100,000 residents, yet less than 10,000 votes. People need to get motivated to vote to have their voices heard.
B.O.B. says
Well, more crime and less jobs. when will the people of Lancaster learn.
Bob, Kneeland says
Rex & his boys are the best thing to happen to Lancaster.
Otherwise it’d be currently ran by idiots like who’s running Palmdale right now!!!
Van Dammit says
Lancaster is running great. Higher crime than Palmdale. Junk bond status. Homeless all over the BLVD. Crappy roads that are masked with paint. Lower housing values. East Lancaster is the most crime ridden place in the high desert.
We get low paying jobs by BYD. Palmdale gets High paying aerospace jobs. We also get to watch every new business open in Palmdale.
We have the Jethawks, though. Take that Palmdale!
Alexis says
Lancaster has a population of about 160,000.00. Once again, Lancaster gets the politicians it deserves.
Bob, Kneeland says
Loving the fact that Rex’s boys Won like always!
East Lancaster says
Isn’t the definition of insanity doing the same thing and expecting different results? We did it again. The waste of tax dollars on pet projects, cronyism, band aid fixes to roads like Tractionseal, the destruction of the West Valley with Valley Fever causing solar farms, the ignoring of East Lancaster, the increase of panhandling and crime on the BLVD, the failure of LEAPS, businesses going to Palmdale instead of Lancaster, bullying, and more will continue.
Thank you people of Lancaster for keeping our decline going. We voted for it. We deserve it.
Pure Insanity! says
It’s been stated here before on this form, Thank you Lancaster Baptist Church! Look at the numbers, it’s about the size of their congregation. Doesn’t help being off election cycle as everyone else too. I remember years ago they took a survey of voting residents of when they wanted the election aligned, to state election cycle or keep the same. People voted to change to the regular cycle. Rex came out and said that the survey they sent out was too confusing so they round filed it. He also was quoted that we like they way our little election is run… (look it up)