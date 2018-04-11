Lancaster election results for city council

LANCASTER – Local voters took to the polls Tuesday, April 10, for the General Municipal Election for the city of Lancaster.

Two incumbents overwhelmingly defeated six challengers in the race for two Council seats, open for the full term of three years and eleven months.

Raj Malhi finished first with a combined total of 3,374 votes, followed by Marvin Crist with 3,264 votes. The nearest challenger was Brian Avery, who took a distant third with a combined total of 722 votes.

The combined precincts and votes by mail totals are below.

Raj Malhi – 3,374 Marvin Crist – 3,264 Brian Avery – 722 Michael “Mike” Rives – 708 Liza Rodriguez – 591 Shannon Perkins – 548 Shannon Renee McDonald – 501 Henry Amienor (write-in) – 12

View the detailed 2018 unofficial election results here.

