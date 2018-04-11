1,000+ birds seized in Lancaster cockfighting bust

LANCASTER – More than 1,000 birds believed to be used in illegal cockfighting were seized when authorities raided a property in Lancaster as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation involving the breeding and fighting of game fowl.

The search warrant was served April 10 on the 6300 block of East Avenue E, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The operation was conducted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau.

“Personnel from the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control, with the assistance of members of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Los Angeles, responded to the location in order to examine, care for and take possession of the animals,” the news release states.

“Several people were detained and questioned, however, no arrests have been made,” the news release states.

Cockfighting involves two roosters fighting each other to death. Rooster handlers or cockfighters often allow birds who suffer injuries during fights to go untreated or throw the birds in the trash, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Having animals fight to death along with letting them go untreated is not only cruel but often times goes hand-in-hand with gambling, drug-dealing and other illegal activities,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Community Partnerships Bureau at 323-981-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

–