Free tax prep services available for some L.A. County residents

LOS ANGELES – Many Los Angeles County residents who make less than $54,000 a year are eligible for free tax preparation help, county officials said Tuesday as the April 17 tax deadline nears.

The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has partnered with Free Tax Prep LA to match IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers with residents eligible for earned income tax credits.

“As the tax deadline on April 17th approaches, county residents should know that they may be eligible for free tax filing assistance,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said. “This free bilingual service can help working families make ends meet.”

Income eligibility limits for the EITC vary based on the number of children, if any, in a household, with federal limits ranging from $20,600 annually for someone without children to $53,930 annually for someone with three or more children. California limits are lower.

Nearly 330,750 county residents failed to apply for available refunds in prior years, leaving almost $580 million on the table, according to the Free Tax Prep LA website.

The Federal EITC is a refundable credit worth up to $6,318 for low-to- moderate income individuals and families. The Cal EITC is worth up to an additional $2,775.

Residents can find more information at www.freetaxprepla.com or by calling 800-593-8222.

