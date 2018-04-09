Walk on Words poetry contest underway, theme is “Palmdale History”

PALMDALE –The city of Palmdale is accepting entries this month for its Walk on Words poetry contest, which will culminate with the winning poem being stamped in concrete at the Palmdale City Library.

The contest is free and open to all ages.

This year’s theme is Palmdale History. Poems must be original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than 10 lines long, including title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces. All poems must be submitted on the city website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords.

The submission deadline is Sunday, April 30.

“Palmdale has a rich history that touches everything from aerospace to agriculture, development to education, athletics to events, and everything in between,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation and Culture Director Keri Smith. “We’re looking forward to reading your submissions that tell our city’s story through poetry.”

Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality. They must be original compositions written by the submitting poet. Poems not meeting the requirements for line limitations are automatically disqualified. Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/walkonwords.

The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling on Thursday, June 28, in front of the Palmdale City Library.

For information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

