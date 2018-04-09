Community Volunteer Resource Fair set for Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its third Community Volunteer Resource Fair this Saturday at the Antelope Valley Mall.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the center court of the Mall, located at 1233 Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale.
“Stop by and visit with local agencies to learn about volunteer, donation and engagement opportunities,” stated Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones. “Exhibitors will emphasize volunteer positions, student service hour opportunities and service project ideas.”
Participating agencies include:
- 4-H Youth Development Program
- Alternatives to Violence Project
- Antelope Valley Art Association
- AV YouthBuild
- Butler’s Coffee
- California Highway Patrol
- CHIRLA
- City of Palmdale Library
- Recreation and Sports Programs
- DeSart Entertainment Group
- Friends of the Palmdale City Library
- Palmdale Animal Care Center
- MomsHouse
- NAMI
- Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable
- Vets 4 Veterans
- South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES)
- West Antelope Valley Historical Group
For more information on the Community Volunteer Resource Fair, call 661-267-5473.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
